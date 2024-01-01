Kuwaiti dinars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert KWD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
44,230.30 bwp

ك1.000 KWD = P44.23 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
1 KWD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.801945.1193
Low44.040943.6676
Average44.422244.4058
Change-0.66%-0.77%
1 KWD to BWP stats

The performance of KWD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.8019 and a 30 day low of 44.0409. This means the 30 day average was 44.4222. The change for KWD to BWP was -0.66.

The performance of KWD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.1193 and a 90 day low of 43.6676. This means the 90 day average was 44.4058. The change for KWD to BWP was -0.77.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 KWD44,23030 BWP
5 KWD221,15150 BWP
10 KWD442,30300 BWP
20 KWD884,60600 BWP
50 KWD2.211,51500 BWP
100 KWD4.423,03000 BWP
250 KWD11.057,57500 BWP
500 KWD22.115,15000 BWP
1000 KWD44.230,30000 BWP
2000 KWD88.460,60000 BWP
5000 KWD221.151,50000 BWP
10000 KWD442.303,00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BWP0,02261 KWD
5 BWP0,11304 KWD
10 BWP0,22609 KWD
20 BWP0,45218 KWD
50 BWP1,13045 KWD
100 BWP2,26089 KWD
250 BWP5,65223 KWD
500 BWP11,30445 KWD
1000 BWP22,60890 KWD
2000 BWP45,21780 KWD
5000 BWP113,04450 KWD
10000 BWP226,08900 KWD