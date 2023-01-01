20 Kuwaiti dinars to Botswanan pulas

Convert KWD to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
871,20 bwp

1.00000 KWD = 43.56010 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 KWD43.56010 BWP
5 KWD217.80050 BWP
10 KWD435.60100 BWP
20 KWD871.20200 BWP
50 KWD2178.00500 BWP
100 KWD4356.01000 BWP
250 KWD10890.02500 BWP
500 KWD21780.05000 BWP
1000 KWD43560.10000 BWP
2000 KWD87120.20000 BWP
5000 KWD217800.50000 BWP
10000 KWD435601.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BWP0.02296 KWD
5 BWP0.11478 KWD
10 BWP0.22957 KWD
20 BWP0.45914 KWD
50 BWP1.14784 KWD
100 BWP2.29568 KWD
250 BWP5.73920 KWD
500 BWP11.47840 KWD
1000 BWP22.95680 KWD
2000 BWP45.91360 KWD
5000 BWP114.78400 KWD
10000 BWP229.56800 KWD