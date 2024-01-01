Kuwaiti dinars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KWD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
3,82,632 bdt

ك1.000 KWD = Tk382.6 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High383.3540383.3540
Low382.0850354.5350
Average382.7282370.9190
Change0.12%7.41%
View full history

1 KWD to BDT stats

The performance of KWD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 383.3540 and a 30 day low of 382.0850. This means the 30 day average was 382.7282. The change for KWD to BDT was 0.12.

The performance of KWD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 383.3540 and a 90 day low of 354.5350. This means the 90 day average was 370.9190. The change for KWD to BDT was 7.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KWD382,63200 BDT
5 KWD1.913,16000 BDT
10 KWD3.826,32000 BDT
20 KWD7.652,64000 BDT
50 KWD19.131,60000 BDT
100 KWD38.263,20000 BDT
250 KWD95.658,00000 BDT
500 KWD191.316,00000 BDT
1000 KWD382.632,00000 BDT
2000 KWD765.264,00000 BDT
5000 KWD1.913.160,00000 BDT
10000 KWD3.826.320,00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BDT0,00261 KWD
5 BDT0,01307 KWD
10 BDT0,02613 KWD
20 BDT0,05227 KWD
50 BDT0,13067 KWD
100 BDT0,26135 KWD
250 BDT0,65337 KWD
500 BDT1,30674 KWD
1000 BDT2,61348 KWD
2000 BDT5,22696 KWD
5000 BDT13,06740 KWD
10000 BDT26,13480 KWD