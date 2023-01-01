5 Kuwaiti dinars to Bangladeshi takas

5 kwd
1.782,53 bdt

1.00000 KWD = 356.50500 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KWD356.50500 BDT
5 KWD1782.52500 BDT
10 KWD3565.05000 BDT
20 KWD7130.10000 BDT
50 KWD17825.25000 BDT
100 KWD35650.50000 BDT
250 KWD89126.25000 BDT
500 KWD178252.50000 BDT
1000 KWD356505.00000 BDT
2000 KWD713010.00000 BDT
5000 KWD1782525.00000 BDT
10000 KWD3565050.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BDT0.00281 KWD
5 BDT0.01403 KWD
10 BDT0.02805 KWD
20 BDT0.05610 KWD
50 BDT0.14025 KWD
100 BDT0.28050 KWD
250 BDT0.70125 KWD
500 BDT1.40251 KWD
1000 BDT2.80501 KWD
2000 BDT5.61002 KWD
5000 BDT14.02505 KWD
10000 BDT28.05010 KWD