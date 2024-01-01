Kuwaiti dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert KWD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
5,950.88 bam

ك1.000 KWD = KM5.951 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.97085.9823
Low5.85025.8466
Average5.92555.9133
Change1.29%0.53%
1 KWD to BAM stats

The performance of KWD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9708 and a 30 day low of 5.8502. This means the 30 day average was 5.9255. The change for KWD to BAM was 1.29.

The performance of KWD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9823 and a 90 day low of 5.8466. This means the 90 day average was 5.9133. The change for KWD to BAM was 0.53.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KWD5,95088 BAM
5 KWD29,75440 BAM
10 KWD59,50880 BAM
20 KWD119,01760 BAM
50 KWD297,54400 BAM
100 KWD595,08800 BAM
250 KWD1.487,72000 BAM
500 KWD2.975,44000 BAM
1000 KWD5.950,88000 BAM
2000 KWD11.901,76000 BAM
5000 KWD29.754,40000 BAM
10000 KWD59.508,80000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BAM0,16804 KWD
5 BAM0,84021 KWD
10 BAM1,68043 KWD
20 BAM3,36086 KWD
50 BAM8,40215 KWD
100 BAM16,80430 KWD
250 BAM42,01075 KWD
500 BAM84,02150 KWD
1000 BAM168,04300 KWD
2000 BAM336,08600 KWD
5000 BAM840,21500 KWD
10000 BAM1.680,43000 KWD