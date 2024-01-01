Convert KWD to AMD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Armenian drams today

1,000 kwd
12,63,490 amd

ك1.000 KWD = ֏1,263 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,267.97001,282.7200
Low1,262.39001,255.2900
Average1,265.03001,265.4136
Change0.01%-0.95%
View full history

1 KWD to AMD stats

The performance of KWD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,267.9700 and a 30 day low of 1,262.3900. This means the 30 day average was 1,265.0300. The change for KWD to AMD was 0.01.

The performance of KWD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,282.7200 and a 90 day low of 1,255.2900. This means the 90 day average was 1,265.4136. The change for KWD to AMD was -0.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 KWD1.263,49000 AMD
5 KWD6.317,45000 AMD
10 KWD12.634,90000 AMD
20 KWD25.269,80000 AMD
50 KWD63.174,50000 AMD
100 KWD126.349,00000 AMD
250 KWD315.872,50000 AMD
500 KWD631.745,00000 AMD
1000 KWD1.263.490,00000 AMD
2000 KWD2.526.980,00000 AMD
5000 KWD6.317.450,00000 AMD
10000 KWD12.634.900,00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AMD0,00079 KWD
5 AMD0,00396 KWD
10 AMD0,00791 KWD
20 AMD0,01583 KWD
50 AMD0,03957 KWD
100 AMD0,07915 KWD
250 AMD0,19786 KWD
500 AMD0,39573 KWD
1000 AMD0,79146 KWD
2000 AMD1,58291 KWD
5000 AMD3,95728 KWD
10000 AMD7,91457 KWD