5 egp
0,43 wst

1.00000 EGP = 0.08689 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Samoan Tala
1 EGP0.08689 WST
5 EGP0.43443 WST
10 EGP0.86885 WST
20 EGP1.73770 WST
50 EGP4.34426 WST
100 EGP8.68851 WST
250 EGP21.72128 WST
500 EGP43.44255 WST
1000 EGP86.88510 WST
2000 EGP173.77020 WST
5000 EGP434.42550 WST
10000 EGP868.85100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Egyptian Pound
1 WST11.50940 EGP
5 WST57.54700 EGP
10 WST115.09400 EGP
20 WST230.18800 EGP
50 WST575.47000 EGP
100 WST1150.94000 EGP
250 WST2877.35000 EGP
500 WST5754.70000 EGP
1000 WST11509.40000 EGP
2000 WST23018.80000 EGP
5000 WST57547.00000 EGP
10000 WST115094.00000 EGP