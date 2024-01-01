Convert WST to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 Samoan talas to Egyptian pounds

5 wst
87.64 egp

WS$1.000 WST = E£17.53 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Samoan talas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Egyptian Pound
1 WST17,52790 EGP
5 WST87,63950 EGP
10 WST175,27900 EGP
20 WST350,55800 EGP
50 WST876,39500 EGP
100 WST1.752,79000 EGP
250 WST4.381,97500 EGP
500 WST8.763,95000 EGP
1000 WST17.527,90000 EGP
2000 WST35.055,80000 EGP
5000 WST87.639,50000 EGP
10000 WST175.279,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Samoan Tala
1 EGP0,05705 WST
5 EGP0,28526 WST
10 EGP0,57052 WST
20 EGP1,14104 WST
50 EGP2,85259 WST
100 EGP5,70518 WST
250 EGP14,26295 WST
500 EGP28,52590 WST
1000 EGP57,05180 WST
2000 EGP114,10360 WST
5000 EGP285,25900 WST
10000 EGP570,51800 WST