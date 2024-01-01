Convert EGP to SGD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Singapore dollars today

1,000 egp
28.35 sgd

E£1.000 EGP = S$0.02835 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5833.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9313.95234.833
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8072.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6394.68641.305

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 EGP0,02835 SGD
5 EGP0,14174 SGD
10 EGP0,28347 SGD
20 EGP0,56694 SGD
50 EGP1,41736 SGD
100 EGP2,83472 SGD
250 EGP7,08680 SGD
500 EGP14,17360 SGD
1000 EGP28,34720 SGD
2000 EGP56,69440 SGD
5000 EGP141,73600 SGD
10000 EGP283,47200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SGD35,27690 EGP
5 SGD176,38450 EGP
10 SGD352,76900 EGP
20 SGD705,53800 EGP
50 SGD1.763,84500 EGP
100 SGD3.527,69000 EGP
250 SGD8.819,22500 EGP
500 SGD17.638,45000 EGP
1000 SGD35.276,90000 EGP
2000 SGD70.553,80000 EGP
5000 SGD176.384,50000 EGP
10000 SGD352.769,00000 EGP