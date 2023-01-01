100 Egyptian pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert EGP to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 egp
4,27 sgd

1.00000 EGP = 0.04271 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904451.32140.7847751.4633883.22143.6727529.5755
1 EUR1.1056511.461010.8677051.6179892.01374.0607832.7002
1 CAD0.7567730.6844610.5938971.1074562.97972.7794422.3819
1 GBP1.274251.152471.6837911.86471106.0454.6837.6866

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 EGP0.04271 SGD
5 EGP0.21355 SGD
10 EGP0.42711 SGD
20 EGP0.85422 SGD
50 EGP2.13555 SGD
100 EGP4.27110 SGD
250 EGP10.67775 SGD
500 EGP21.35550 SGD
1000 EGP42.71100 SGD
2000 EGP85.42200 SGD
5000 EGP213.55500 SGD
10000 EGP427.11000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SGD23.41320 EGP
5 SGD117.06600 EGP
10 SGD234.13200 EGP
20 SGD468.26400 EGP
50 SGD1170.66000 EGP
100 SGD2341.32000 EGP
250 SGD5853.30000 EGP
500 SGD11706.60000 EGP
1000 SGD23413.20000 EGP
2000 SGD46826.40000 EGP
5000 SGD117066.00000 EGP
10000 SGD234132.00000 EGP