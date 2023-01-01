5 Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert EGP to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 egp
2,50 mvr

1.00000 EGP = 0.49908 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.49908 MVR
5 EGP2.49538 MVR
10 EGP4.99076 MVR
20 EGP9.98152 MVR
50 EGP24.95380 MVR
100 EGP49.90760 MVR
250 EGP124.76900 MVR
500 EGP249.53800 MVR
1000 EGP499.07600 MVR
2000 EGP998.15200 MVR
5000 EGP2495.38000 MVR
10000 EGP4990.76000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Egyptian Pound
1 MVR2.00370 EGP
5 MVR10.01850 EGP
10 MVR20.03700 EGP
20 MVR40.07400 EGP
50 MVR100.18500 EGP
100 MVR200.37000 EGP
250 MVR500.92500 EGP
500 MVR1001.85000 EGP
1000 MVR2003.70000 EGP
2000 MVR4007.40000 EGP
5000 MVR10018.50000 EGP
10000 MVR20037.00000 EGP