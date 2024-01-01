5 Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert EGP to MVR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = MVR0.3158 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57
EGP to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 EGP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31950.3195
Low0.31250.3089
Average0.31630.3151
Change1.01%-0.97%
1 EGP to MVR stats

The performance of EGP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3195 and a 30 day low of 0.3125. This means the 30 day average was 0.3163. The change for EGP to MVR was 1.01.

The performance of EGP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3195 and a 90 day low of 0.3089. This means the 90 day average was 0.3151. The change for EGP to MVR was -0.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0733.67334.265
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6263.95936.936
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7882.65624.775
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.951109.0894.76644.46

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.31576 MVR
5 EGP1.57879 MVR
10 EGP3.15757 MVR
20 EGP6.31514 MVR
50 EGP15.78785 MVR
100 EGP31.57570 MVR
250 EGP78.93925 MVR
500 EGP157.87850 MVR
1000 EGP315.75700 MVR
2000 EGP631.51400 MVR
5000 EGP1,578.78500 MVR
10000 EGP3,157.57000 MVR
