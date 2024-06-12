Egyptian pound to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0,319 today, reflecting a -1.630% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.201% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0,325 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,318 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.359% decrease in value.