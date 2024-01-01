Egyptian pounds to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert EGP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
9,436.41 kzt

E£1.000 EGP = ₸9.436 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP9,43641 KZT
5 EGP47,18205 KZT
10 EGP94,36410 KZT
20 EGP188,72820 KZT
50 EGP471,82050 KZT
100 EGP943,64100 KZT
250 EGP2.359,10250 KZT
500 EGP4.718,20500 KZT
1000 EGP9.436,41000 KZT
2000 EGP18.872,82000 KZT
5000 EGP47.182,05000 KZT
10000 EGP94.364,10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0,10597 EGP
5 KZT0,52986 EGP
10 KZT1,05972 EGP
20 KZT2,11944 EGP
50 KZT5,29860 EGP
100 KZT10,59720 EGP
250 KZT26,49300 EGP
500 KZT52,98600 EGP
1000 KZT105,97200 EGP
2000 KZT211,94400 EGP
5000 KZT529,86000 EGP
10000 KZT1.059,72000 EGP