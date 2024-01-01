Convert EGP to GEL at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Georgian laris today

1,000 egp
60.06 gel

E£1.000 EGP = ₾0.06006 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5853.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.953.95334.842
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8112.67223.555
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6924.68841.327

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Georgian Lari
1 EGP0,06006 GEL
5 EGP0,30032 GEL
10 EGP0,60063 GEL
20 EGP1,20126 GEL
50 EGP3,00316 GEL
100 EGP6,00631 GEL
250 EGP15,01578 GEL
500 EGP30,03155 GEL
1000 EGP60,06310 GEL
2000 EGP120,12620 GEL
5000 EGP300,31550 GEL
10000 EGP600,63100 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Egyptian Pound
1 GEL16,64910 EGP
5 GEL83,24550 EGP
10 GEL166,49100 EGP
20 GEL332,98200 EGP
50 GEL832,45500 EGP
100 GEL1.664,91000 EGP
250 GEL4.162,27500 EGP
500 GEL8.324,55000 EGP
1000 GEL16.649,10000 EGP
2000 GEL33.298,20000 EGP
5000 GEL83.245,50000 EGP
10000 GEL166.491,00000 EGP