Egyptian pound to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Georgian laris is currently 0,060 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 2.246% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0,060 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,059 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.672% increase in value.