2000 Egyptian pounds to Georgian laris

Convert EGP to GEL at the real exchange rate

2000 egp
174.05 gel

1.00000 EGP = 0.08702 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.90291.320150.7840681.4648883.20193.6727529.5593
1 EUR1.1075511.462130.8684051.6224392.15034.0677532.7384
1 CAD0.757490.68393310.5939231.1096363.02462.7820722.3909
1 GBP1.27541.151541.6837211.86831106.1164.6842337.6999

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Georgian Lari
1 EGP0.08702 GEL
5 EGP0.43512 GEL
10 EGP0.87024 GEL
20 EGP1.74048 GEL
50 EGP4.35121 GEL
100 EGP8.70242 GEL
250 EGP21.75605 GEL
500 EGP43.51210 GEL
1000 EGP87.02420 GEL
2000 EGP174.04840 GEL
5000 EGP435.12100 GEL
10000 EGP870.24200 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Egyptian Pound
1 GEL11.49110 EGP
5 GEL57.45550 EGP
10 GEL114.91100 EGP
20 GEL229.82200 EGP
50 GEL574.55500 EGP
100 GEL1149.11000 EGP
250 GEL2872.77500 EGP
500 GEL5745.55000 EGP
1000 GEL11491.10000 EGP
2000 GEL22982.20000 EGP
5000 GEL57455.50000 EGP
10000 GEL114911.00000 EGP