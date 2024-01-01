Convert EGP to CHF at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Swiss francs today

1,000 egp
18.77 chf

E£1.000 EGP = SFr.0.01877 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51183.5793.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9523.95334.844
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8052.67223.553
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.714.6941.335

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swiss Franc
1 EGP0,01877 CHF
5 EGP0,09387 CHF
10 EGP0,18774 CHF
20 EGP0,37547 CHF
50 EGP0,93868 CHF
100 EGP1,87736 CHF
250 EGP4,69340 CHF
500 EGP9,38680 CHF
1000 EGP18,77360 CHF
2000 EGP37,54720 CHF
5000 EGP93,86800 CHF
10000 EGP187,73600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 CHF53,26620 EGP
5 CHF266,33100 EGP
10 CHF532,66200 EGP
20 CHF1.065,32400 EGP
50 CHF2.663,31000 EGP
100 CHF5.326,62000 EGP
250 CHF13.316,55000 EGP
500 CHF26.633,10000 EGP
1000 CHF53.266,20000 EGP
2000 CHF106.532,40000 EGP
5000 CHF266.331,00000 EGP
10000 CHF532.662,00000 EGP