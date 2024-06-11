Convert CHF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 Swiss franc to Egyptian pounds

1 chf
52.99 egp

SFr.1.000 CHF = E£52.99 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.5981.3751.513157.0851.627
1 EUR1.07410.84389.7841.4771.625168.7151.748
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5161.7531.928200.152.073
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 CHF52,99090 EGP
5 CHF264,95450 EGP
10 CHF529,90900 EGP
20 CHF1.059,81800 EGP
50 CHF2.649,54500 EGP
100 CHF5.299,09000 EGP
250 CHF13.247,72500 EGP
500 CHF26.495,45000 EGP
1000 CHF52.990,90000 EGP
2000 CHF105.981,80000 EGP
5000 CHF264.954,50000 EGP
10000 CHF529.909,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swiss Franc
1 EGP0,01887 CHF
5 EGP0,09436 CHF
10 EGP0,18871 CHF
20 EGP0,37742 CHF
50 EGP0,94356 CHF
100 EGP1,88712 CHF
250 EGP4,71780 CHF
500 EGP9,43560 CHF
1000 EGP18,87120 CHF
2000 EGP37,74240 CHF
5000 EGP94,35600 CHF
10000 EGP188,71200 CHF