Swiss franc to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Egyptian pounds is currently 52,991 today, reflecting a -0.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 53,450 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 52,900 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.670% decrease in value.