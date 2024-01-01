Convert DZD to VND at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 dzd
1,88,970 vnd

دج1.000 DZD = ₫189.0 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.9081.4791.6270.96420.161
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6561.7551.9291.14323.917
1 USD0.930.784183.571.3751.5120.89618.74
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 DZD188,97000 VND
5 DZD944,85000 VND
10 DZD1.889,70000 VND
20 DZD3.779,40000 VND
50 DZD9.448,50000 VND
100 DZD18.897,00000 VND
250 DZD47.242,50000 VND
500 DZD94.485,00000 VND
1000 DZD188.970,00000 VND
2000 DZD377.940,00000 VND
5000 DZD944.850,00000 VND
10000 DZD1.889.700,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Algerian Dinar
1000 VND5,29185 DZD
2000 VND10,58370 DZD
5000 VND26,45925 DZD
10000 VND52,91850 DZD
20000 VND105,83700 DZD
50000 VND264,59250 DZD
100000 VND529,18500 DZD
200000 VND1.058,37000 DZD
500000 VND2.645,92500 DZD
1000000 VND5.291,85000 DZD
2000000 VND10.583,70000 DZD
5000000 VND26.459,25000 DZD