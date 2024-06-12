Algerian dinar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 188,954 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.167% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 189,519 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 188,573 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.221% decrease in value.