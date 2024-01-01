Convert VND to DZD at the real exchange rate
50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Algerian dinars
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Algerian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Algerian Dinar
|1000 VND
|5,29454 DZD
|2000 VND
|10,58908 DZD
|5000 VND
|26,47270 DZD
|10000 VND
|52,94540 DZD
|20000 VND
|105,89080 DZD
|50000 VND
|264,72700 DZD
|100000 VND
|529,45400 DZD
|200000 VND
|1.058,90800 DZD
|500000 VND
|2.647,27000 DZD
|1000000 VND
|5.294,54000 DZD
|2000000 VND
|10.589,08000 DZD
|5000000 VND
|26.472,70000 DZD
|Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 DZD
|188,87400 VND
|5 DZD
|944,37000 VND
|10 DZD
|1.888,74000 VND
|20 DZD
|3.777,48000 VND
|50 DZD
|9.443,70000 VND
|100 DZD
|18.887,40000 VND
|250 DZD
|47.218,50000 VND
|500 DZD
|94.437,00000 VND
|1000 DZD
|188.874,00000 VND
|2000 DZD
|377.748,00000 VND
|5000 DZD
|944.370,00000 VND
|10000 DZD
|1.888.740,00000 VND