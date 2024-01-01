Convert DZD to THB at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Thai bahts today

1,000 dzd
272.39 thb

دج1.000 DZD = ฿0.2724 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
1 EUR10.8431.07689.9151.4791.6270.96420.147
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6291.7541.9291.14323.892
1 USD0.9290.784183.5681.3751.5120.89618.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 DZD0,27239 THB
5 DZD1,36193 THB
10 DZD2,72386 THB
20 DZD5,44772 THB
50 DZD13,61930 THB
100 DZD27,23860 THB
250 DZD68,09650 THB
500 DZD136,19300 THB
1000 DZD272,38600 THB
2000 DZD544,77200 THB
5000 DZD1.361,93000 THB
10000 DZD2.723,86000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Algerian Dinar
1 THB3,67126 DZD
5 THB18,35630 DZD
10 THB36,71260 DZD
20 THB73,42520 DZD
50 THB183,56300 DZD
100 THB367,12600 DZD
250 THB917,81500 DZD
500 THB1.835,63000 DZD
1000 THB3.671,26000 DZD
2000 THB7.342,52000 DZD
5000 THB18.356,30000 DZD
10000 THB36.712,60000 DZD