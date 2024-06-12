Algerian dinar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Thai bahts is currently 0,272 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0,275 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,271 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.