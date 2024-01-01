Convert DZD to ILS at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 dzd
27.51 ils

دج1.000 DZD = ₪0.02751 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DZD0,02751 ILS
5 DZD0,13757 ILS
10 DZD0,27514 ILS
20 DZD0,55028 ILS
50 DZD1,37569 ILS
100 DZD2,75138 ILS
250 DZD6,87845 ILS
500 DZD13,75690 ILS
1000 DZD27,51380 ILS
2000 DZD55,02760 ILS
5000 DZD137,56900 ILS
10000 DZD275,13800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Algerian Dinar
1 ILS36,34530 DZD
5 ILS181,72650 DZD
10 ILS363,45300 DZD
20 ILS726,90600 DZD
50 ILS1.817,26500 DZD
100 ILS3.634,53000 DZD
250 ILS9.086,32500 DZD
500 ILS18.172,65000 DZD
1000 ILS36.345,30000 DZD
2000 ILS72.690,60000 DZD
5000 ILS181.726,50000 DZD
10000 ILS363.453,00000 DZD