Algerian dinar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,028 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.258% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0,028 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,027 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.003% decrease in value.