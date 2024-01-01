Convert DZD to CHF at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Swiss francs today

1000 dzd
6.66 chf

دج1.000 DZD = SFr.0.006664 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
1 EUR10.8431051.075389.85141.478381.625920.9639320.135
1 GBP1.1860911.27535106.5671.753411.92841.1433123.8809
1 USD0.929950.784098183.55941.374851.512060.8964518.725
1 INR0.01112950.009383730.011967510.01645360.01809560.01072830.224092

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00666 CHF
5 DZD0.03332 CHF
10 DZD0.06664 CHF
20 DZD0.13328 CHF
50 DZD0.33319 CHF
100 DZD0.66638 CHF
250 DZD1.66596 CHF
500 DZD3.33191 CHF
1000 DZD6.66382 CHF
2000 DZD13.32764 CHF
5000 DZD33.31910 CHF
10000 DZD66.63820 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF150.06400 DZD
5 CHF750.32000 DZD
10 CHF1500.64000 DZD
20 CHF3001.28000 DZD
50 CHF7503.20000 DZD
100 CHF15006.40000 DZD
250 CHF37516.00000 DZD
500 CHF75032.00000 DZD
1000 CHF150064.00000 DZD
2000 CHF300128.00000 DZD
5000 CHF750320.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1500640.00000 DZD