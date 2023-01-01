5000 Algerian dinars to Swiss francs

Convert DZD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5.000 dzd
31,22 chf

1.00000 DZD = 0.00624 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00624 CHF
5 DZD0.03122 CHF
10 DZD0.06244 CHF
20 DZD0.12488 CHF
50 DZD0.31219 CHF
100 DZD0.62438 CHF
250 DZD1.56096 CHF
500 DZD3.12192 CHF
1000 DZD6.24385 CHF
2000 DZD12.48770 CHF
5000 DZD31.21925 CHF
10000 DZD62.43850 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF160.15800 DZD
5 CHF800.79000 DZD
10 CHF1601.58000 DZD
20 CHF3203.16000 DZD
50 CHF8007.90000 DZD
100 CHF16015.80000 DZD
250 CHF40039.50000 DZD
500 CHF80079.00000 DZD
1000 CHF160158.00000 DZD
2000 CHF320316.00000 DZD
5000 CHF800790.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1601580.00000 DZD