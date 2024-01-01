Algerian dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert DZD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
621.15 btn

دج1.000 DZD = Nu.0.6212 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
How to convert Algerian dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DZD0,62115 BTN
5 DZD3,10576 BTN
10 DZD6,21152 BTN
20 DZD12,42304 BTN
50 DZD31,05760 BTN
100 DZD62,11520 BTN
250 DZD155,28800 BTN
500 DZD310,57600 BTN
1000 DZD621,15200 BTN
2000 DZD1.242,30400 BTN
5000 DZD3.105,76000 BTN
10000 DZD6.211,52000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Algerian Dinar
1 BTN1,60991 DZD
5 BTN8,04955 DZD
10 BTN16,09910 DZD
20 BTN32,19820 DZD
50 BTN80,49550 DZD
100 BTN160,99100 DZD
250 BTN402,47750 DZD
500 BTN804,95500 DZD
1000 BTN1.609,91000 DZD
2000 BTN3.219,82000 DZD
5000 BTN8.049,55000 DZD
10000 BTN16.099,10000 DZD