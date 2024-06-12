Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums history summary. This is the Algerian dinar (DZD) to Bhutanese ngultrums (BTN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DZD and BTN historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0,621 today, reflecting a 0.244% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 0,622 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,619 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.285% decrease in value.
