Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0,621 today, reflecting a 0.244% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 0,622 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,619 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.285% decrease in value.