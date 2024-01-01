Czech korunas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

10,000 czk
36,393 btn

Kč1.000 CZK = Nu.3.639 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.764.33589.85434.8070.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,376.24.03283.56632.3710.897
1 GBP1.1861.27611,755.415.143106.59241.2911.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CZK3,63930 BTN
5 CZK18,19650 BTN
10 CZK36,39300 BTN
20 CZK72,78600 BTN
50 CZK181,96500 BTN
100 CZK363,93000 BTN
250 CZK909,82500 BTN
500 CZK1.819,65000 BTN
1000 CZK3.639,30000 BTN
2000 CZK7.278,60000 BTN
5000 CZK18.196,50000 BTN
10000 CZK36.393,00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BTN0,27478 CZK
5 BTN1,37389 CZK
10 BTN2,74778 CZK
20 BTN5,49556 CZK
50 BTN13,73890 CZK
100 BTN27,47780 CZK
250 BTN68,69450 CZK
500 BTN137,38900 CZK
1000 BTN274,77800 CZK
2000 BTN549,55600 CZK
5000 BTN1.373,89000 CZK
10000 BTN2.747,78000 CZK