Czech koruna to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 3.640 today, reflecting a -0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.772% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 3.704 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3.624 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.560% decrease in value.