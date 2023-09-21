What is the cheapest way to send money abroad?

Debit Card Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

Credit Card Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

PISP PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider) payments are instructions you give Wise to make a bank transfer directly from your bank account — without having to leave our app and log in to your online banking. This option is as cheap as a manual bank transfer, but it isn’t supported by all banks yet.

Swift Using SWIFT to fund your transfer usually means that your transfer will take longer and be more expensive, as your bank will charge a fee. You should also bear in mind that other correspondent banks in between may also deduct their handling fees. Your bank should be able to advise on those fees.

Apple Pay If you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.