Bulgarian lev bank account vs Wise account

If you need to send, receive, and hold BGN you may be able to open a Bulgarian lev bank account with your normal bank. That means you can transact in Bulgarian levs from wherever you call home, without needing a local address overseas.

Hold your funds in Bulgarian levs or 40 other currencies in your Wise account, send payments to 160 countries with fair and transparent fees.

The number of currencies you can receive money in depends on your location. Check which currencies you can receive.

Wise doesn’t accept cash or cheque payments. Read more about which types of transfers you can receive.