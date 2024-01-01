Isle of Man pounds to Malawian kwachas today

Convert IMP to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
2,150,250 mwk

1.000 IMP = 2,150 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7531.4731.6590.96818.234
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2321.7251.9421.13321.344
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.698
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 IMP2,150.25000 MWK
5 IMP10,751.25000 MWK
10 IMP21,502.50000 MWK
20 IMP43,005.00000 MWK
50 IMP107,512.50000 MWK
100 IMP215,025.00000 MWK
250 IMP537,562.50000 MWK
500 IMP1,075,125.00000 MWK
1000 IMP2,150,250.00000 MWK
2000 IMP4,300,500.00000 MWK
5000 IMP10,751,250.00000 MWK
10000 IMP21,502,500.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Isle of Man pound
1 MWK0.00047 IMP
5 MWK0.00233 IMP
10 MWK0.00465 IMP
20 MWK0.00930 IMP
50 MWK0.02325 IMP
100 MWK0.04651 IMP
250 MWK0.11627 IMP
500 MWK0.23253 IMP
1000 MWK0.46506 IMP
2000 MWK0.93013 IMP
5000 MWK2.32532 IMP
10000 MWK4.65063 IMP