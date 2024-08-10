Bahamian dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 177.827 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 177.915 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 177.555 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.133% increase in value.