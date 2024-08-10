Bahamian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 6.925 today, reflecting a 0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.435% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 6.925 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 6.890 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.512% increase in value.