Brunei dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 43.255 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.793% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 43.804 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 43.207 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.265% increase in value.