CFP francs to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Ugandan shillings is currently 33.233 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -1.712% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 33.861 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 33.217 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.932% increase in value.