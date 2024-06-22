CFP 프랑 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 우간다 실링 is currently 33.811 today, reflecting a 0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 33.861 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 33.175 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.694% increase in value.