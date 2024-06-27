CFP francs to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Mongolian tugriks is currently 30.294 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.829% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 30.611 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 30.252 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -1.067% decrease in value.