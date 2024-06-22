CFP 프랑 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 30.581 today, reflecting a 0.640% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.326% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 30.585 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 30.273 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.674% increase in value.