CFP francs to Jersey pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Jersey pounds is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a 0.279% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.029% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Jersey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.907% increase in value.