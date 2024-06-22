CFP 프랑 저지 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 저지 파운드 is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a 0.373% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.286% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 저지 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.741% increase in value.