CFP francs to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Hungarian forints is currently 3.334 today, reflecting a 0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.087% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 3.353 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 3.294 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.907% increase in value.