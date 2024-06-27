CFP francs to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Colombian pesos is currently 37.298 today, reflecting a 0.998% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.912% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 37.741 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 36.706 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.