CFP 프랑 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 37.406 today, reflecting a -0.409% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.219% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 37.741 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 36.846 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.851% decrease in value.