2,000 Vanuatu vatus to South Korean wons
Convert VUV to KRW at the real exchange rate
VUV to KRW conversion chart
1 VUV = 11.49470 KRW
0
|1 VUV to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.4932
|11.4932
|Low
|11.0911
|11.0682
|Average
|11.2986
|11.2466
|Change
|2.03%
|0.81%
1 VUV to KRW stats
The performance of VUV to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4932 and a 30 day low of 11.0911. This means the 30 day average was 11.2986. The change for VUV to KRW was 2.03.
The performance of VUV to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4932 and a 90 day low of 11.0682. This means the 90 day average was 11.2466. The change for VUV to KRW was 0.81.
|Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / South Korean Won
|1 VUV
|11.49470 KRW
|5 VUV
|57.47350 KRW
|10 VUV
|114.94700 KRW
|20 VUV
|229.89400 KRW
|50 VUV
|574.73500 KRW
|100 VUV
|1,149.47000 KRW
|250 VUV
|2,873.67500 KRW
|500 VUV
|5,747.35000 KRW
|1000 VUV
|11,494.70000 KRW
|2000 VUV
|22,989.40000 KRW
|5000 VUV
|57,473.50000 KRW
|10000 VUV
|114,947.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vanuatu Vatu
|1 KRW
|0.08700 VUV
|5 KRW
|0.43498 VUV
|10 KRW
|0.86996 VUV
|20 KRW
|1.73993 VUV
|50 KRW
|4.34981 VUV
|100 KRW
|8.69963 VUV
|250 KRW
|21.74908 VUV
|500 KRW
|43.49815 VUV
|1000 KRW
|86.99630 VUV
|2000 KRW
|173.99260 VUV
|5000 KRW
|434.98150 VUV
|10000 KRW
|869.96300 VUV
|20000 KRW
|1,739.92600 VUV
|30000 KRW
|2,609.88900 VUV
|40000 KRW
|3,479.85200 VUV
|50000 KRW
|4,349.81500 VUV