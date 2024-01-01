5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Surinamese dollars

Convert VND to SRD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.001292 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
VND to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SRD
1 VND to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00120.0011
Average0.00130.0012
Change5.52%11.55%
1 VND to SRD stats

The performance of VND to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to SRD was 5.52.

The performance of VND to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for VND to SRD was 11.55.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,388.671.38533.803151.855
1 AUD0.66210.6120.875919.9240.91822.393100.596
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,502.611.49936.576164.32
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.941.0525.606115.033

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Surinamese Dollar
1000 VND1.29159 SRD
2000 VND2.58318 SRD
5000 VND6.45795 SRD
10000 VND12.91590 SRD
20000 VND25.83180 SRD
50000 VND64.57950 SRD
100000 VND129.15900 SRD
200000 VND258.31800 SRD
500000 VND645.79500 SRD
1000000 VND1,291.59000 SRD
2000000 VND2,583.18000 SRD
5000000 VND6,457.95000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 SRD774.23900 VND
5 SRD3,871.19500 VND
10 SRD7,742.39000 VND
20 SRD15,484.78000 VND
50 SRD38,711.95000 VND
100 SRD77,423.90000 VND
250 SRD193,559.75000 VND
500 SRD387,119.50000 VND
1000 SRD774,239.00000 VND
2000 SRD1,548,478.00000 VND
5000 SRD3,871,195.00000 VND
10000 SRD7,742,390.00000 VND